Crashes of 200, 97 miles per hour at Bonneville Salt Flats send men to hospital

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A pair of high-speed accidents at the Bonneville Salt Flats have sent two drivers to the hospital on Sunday.

One of the crashes happened to a vehicle going over 200 miles per hour after its 81-year-old driver lost control.

According to the Southern California Timing Association, a competition sanctioning body that maintains rules and records for Land Speed Racing events, Lloyd Halsey’s vehicle went out of control at a speed of 212.389 miles per hour. The 81-year-old was taken by ambulance to a Life Flight and then flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City.

A couple of hours later, another crash occurred, with a similar result. Bob Lewis, who is 77-years-old, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle while traveling at 97 miles per hour. Likewise, he was eventually air lifted to University Hospital.

Additional updates and details have not been released.