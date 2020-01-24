Crashes cause I-15 to turn into what many call the ‘I-15 parking lot’; UDOT offers alternatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Interstate 15 is the most commonly used freeway in Utah, and when crashes happen and shut down all lanes of traffic, it leaves many drivers stuck or seeking for alternative routes.

Thursday morning southbound commuters found themselves sitting on what many call the ‘I-15 parking lot’ for quite some time, due to two crashes – one of which involved an overturned box truck.

Taking to Twitter, some expressed their frustration.

“Welp, I’m officially an hour late to work. Don’t go on I-15 southbound,” wrote user Jordtown.

“If you need to take I-15 south anywhere, do yourself a favor and just die instead,” wrote another user, Kristinachelsea.

ABC4 News spoke to Utah Department of Transportation’s John Gleason who said he’s aware of how frustrating it can be for drivers but said his crews do their vest to help crash clean up move quickly.

“Our key objective here is to keep traffic moving as much as possible,” Gleason said. “And when you have a major crash that shuts down the freeway like this, we try to get that information out there so that people can use the alternatives.”

With thousands of drivers traveling on I-15 in Salt Lake and Utah counties, Gleason said other routes you can use include: State Street, Seventh East, Redwood Road, Bangerter Highway, Mountain View Corridor.

Filling up his car with gas, Scott Duehlmeir said the alternative roads are great to use until I-15 traffic diverts to smaller roadways like it did Thursday.

“Once I-15 goes down, it’s like, ‘Ugh. I gotta jump on one of these other surface streets’ and it took me an hour and a half to drive down here from Holladay and that was going down State Street,” said Duehlmeir.

Gleason said UDOT has an app allowing drivers to see live traffic updates that show construction zones and road conditions throughout the state.

What others are clicking on: