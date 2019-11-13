Crash US 6 in Utah County sends 11 to hospital

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Eleven people were injured in a crash on Highway 6 Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash, which occurred on U.S. 6 about one mile west of Diamond Fork Road, involved a passenger van and a minivan.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street said the passenger van was traveling eastbound and tried to make a U-turn to head back down the canyon, but the vehicle turned into the path of the minivan, also traveling eastbound.

Ten people from the passenger van were transported to the hospital in various conditions.

There were two people traveling in the minivan, and one person was transported to the hospital.

