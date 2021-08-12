UPDATE: Crash on I-15 near Farmington cleared

A truck appears to have crashed into the median along I-15 southbound near Farmington at the exit for Lagoon. (ABC4)

THURSDAY 8/12/2021 7:10 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A crash slowing down traffic near Farmington has been cleared.

In a photo captured by ABC4, seen above, a truck appears to have collided with a barrier to the Park Lane offramp.

While the crash appears to have been cleared, traffic is still moving slowly.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash slows down traffic on I-15 near Farmington

THURSDAY 8/12/2021 6:35 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 near Farmington is slowing down traffic this morning.

In a photo above, captured by a member of the ABC4 team, you can see a pickup truck that appeared to hit a center median on I-15 southbound just before Legacy Parkway at the exit for Lagoon.

The crash has closed down the Park Lane offramp.

Traffic can be seen on the Utah Department of Transportation’s cameras backing up along I-15 to about Boondocks Food & Fun and Old Mill Lane.

According to UDOT, the crash is expected to be cleared around 7:30 a.m. It is unclear what caused the incident.