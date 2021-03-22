Crash slowing down I-15 southbound near Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 southbound near Provo is causing delays to start your Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation says a crash on southbound I-15 at milepost 267 north of Center Street is causing delays back to University Parkway.

UDOT cameras show emergency crews responding to the scene amid dense fog.

Traffic is seen backing up to University Parkway while crews work to clear the scene.

Some traffic can be seen getting through the area, but there are still major slow downs.

ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.