Crash shuts down parts of Redwood Road in Bluffdale

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down parts of Redwood Road Tuesday.

The crash reportedly involves a vehicle that struck power pole.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, crews are investigating two power outages in the area that have left 35 customers without power.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, Redwood Road had previously been closed in both directions between 14000 S. to 14400 S. Northbound Redwood Road has since been reopened.

The crash is estimated to be cleared around 5 p.m.

Police did not specify if anyone had been injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.