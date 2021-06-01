Crash shuts down parts of Redwood Road in Bluffdale

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tire marks generic crash _3378975333802067628

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down parts of Redwood Road Tuesday.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

The crash reportedly involves a vehicle that struck power pole.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, crews are investigating two power outages in the area that have left 35 customers without power.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, Redwood Road had previously been closed in both directions between 14000 S. to 14400 S. Northbound Redwood Road has since been reopened.

The crash is estimated to be cleared around 5 p.m.

Police did not specify if anyone had been injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files