UPDATE: Fatal head-on crash shuts down Bangerter Highway lanes in West Valley City

FRIDAY 1/21/22 8:13 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal head-on crash has shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway in West Valley City on Friday morning.

West Valley City Police say the crash happened near 2350 S Bangerter Hwy.

The deadly incident happened when a passenger car traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lanes, crashing head-on into a box truck.

Police say the driver in the passenger car was killed on impact. The truck driver was uninjured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident and are currently on scene.

Southbound Bangerter lanes are closed at Frontage Road. Officials are asking drivers to choose an alternate route to avoid delays. An estimated reopening time has not been provided.

