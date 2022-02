DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down lanes along I-15 on Monday.

The Utah Department of Traffic (UDOT) says the crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near Layton Parkway at milepost 330.

Currently, the right lanes along the highway are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers headed in that direction should expect traffic delays.

The estimated reopening time is 12:30 p.m., but that could change.