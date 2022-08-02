MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning.

Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful.

Drivers heading in that direction should expect little to no delays at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash shuts down I-15 lanes in Davis County

MONDAY 8/2/22 6:30 a.m.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash on I-15 is causing major backup and standstill traffic in Davis County on Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the crash is blocking lanes on I-15 near 2600 S. in Woods Cross. UDOT says at least three left lanes have been shut down due to the crash.

Details are limited at this time and it’s unclear how many vehicles are involved or whether any injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being backed up until the Bountiful area, so drivers heading in that direction should plan ahead for major delays or seek an alternate route of travel.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.