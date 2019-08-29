Newsfore Opt-In Form

Crash sends woman to hospital with critical injuries

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was flown to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash Thursday.

The crash happened on Cory B. Wride Memorial Hwy. at Sunset Drive in Eagle Mountain, according to deputies.

Courtesy: Utah County Sherriff’s Office

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole

Thumbnail for the video titled "DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole"

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS