Crash sends woman to hospital with critical injuries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was flown to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash Thursday.
The crash happened on Cory B. Wride Memorial Hwy. at Sunset Drive in Eagle Mountain, according to deputies.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
