UPDATE: 62-year-old woman dead after school bus accident in South Jordan

(Courtesy of UDOT)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Lt. Matt Pennington with South Jordan Police has reported the death of a 62-year-old woman after a crash with a school bus Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the accident happened at 11:45 a.m. when a Jordan District school bus heading southbound down Mountain View Corridor smashed into a white Honda CRV that ran a red light.

The woman was reportedly killed after her Honda was t-boned by the school bus.

South Jordan Police are reminding everyone to be careful at intersections at all times.

This story will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/9/22 12:19 p.m.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports a crash on Southbound Mountain View Corridor at Lake Ave. (11400 S) in South Jordan.

UHP troopers are on scene of the crash, which involved a school bus.

Authorities say the left lane is closed, and that estimated clearance time will be around 1:30 p.m.

South Jordan Public Safety is instructing the public to use South Jordan Pkwy to Lake Run Rd as a detour.

