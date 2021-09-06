UPDATE: Two dead in crash on SR-9 near Zion National Park

Authorities responding to a two-vehicle crash that left two dead west of Zion National Park. (Utah Highway Patrol)

VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Zion National Park on Labor Day.

At around 9 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on SR-9 near Virgin when it went off the right shoulder for an unknown reason.

The driver corrected the car to the left, spinning into the path of an eastbound Ford van.

UHP says the van collided broadside with the passenger side of the Toyota.

The man and woman in the Toyota both died on scene while the two people in the van were taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

While lane restrictions are in place along SR-9, UHP reports lanes are open in both directions.

At least one dead in crash on SR-9 west of Zion National Park

MONDAY 9/6/2021 11:22 a.m.

VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – At least one person is dead on a crash west of Zion National Park.

A crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Labor Day on SR-9 near Virgin, Utah, near the Zion River Resort RV Park and Campground.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 this is a fatal crash and they are on scene investigating.

Traffic is now restricted in both directions along SR-9. If you are traveling in the area, prepare for heavy delays.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash on SR-9 slowing traffic west of Zion National Park

MONDAY 9/6/2021 10:17 a.m.

VIRGIN, Utah (ABC4) – If you are traveling in southern Utah on Labor Day, heads up – a crash in Virgin is causing delays on SR-9.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash on SR-9 at milepost 19 in Virgin is delaying traffic in both directions.

SR-9 is a popular route to get to Zion National Park in Washington County.

If you are traveling in the area, UDOT asks that you use caution.