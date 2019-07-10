Crash near Willard Bay sends driver to hospital in critical condition

WILLARD BAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Tuesday.
The crash happened at mile marker 357 on northbound Interstate 15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Troopers described the crash as a single vehicle SUV rollover following a rear tire separation.
There were two people in the car at the time of the crash and troopers said the passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Lanes were closed while crews cleared the crash, but they have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they becomes available.
