UPDATE: Overturned semi closes multiple lanes of Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

TUESDAY 8/31/2021 7:04 a.m.

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – An overturned semi is being blamed for traffic delays on Highway 6 in Utah County early Tuesday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says a semi-truck hauling scrap metal overturned east of Soldier Summit on Highway 6, blocking the entire roadway.

While the crash initially blocked Highway 6 in both directions, UHP now reports one lane in both directions has since been opened to allow for traffic to move through the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash near Soldier Summit closes Highway 6

TUESDAY 8/31/2021 6:20 a.m.

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in Utah County has closed off Highway 6 near Helper.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports US 6 is closed in both directions near Soldier Summit.

Traffic can be seen backing up along Highway 6 via UDOT traffic cameras.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

There is no estimated clearance time per UDOT.

