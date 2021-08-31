UPDATE: Overturned semi closes multiple lanes of Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

TUESDAY 8/31/2021 7:04 a.m.

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – An overturned semi is being blamed for traffic delays on Highway 6 in Utah County early Tuesday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says a semi-truck hauling scrap metal overturned east of Soldier Summit on Highway 6, blocking the entire roadway.

While the crash initially blocked Highway 6 in both directions, UHP now reports one lane in both directions has since been opened to allow for traffic to move through the area.

