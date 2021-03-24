Crash leaves woman in coma, man in custody in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Pleasant Grove man is in custody after allegedly causing a crash, while driving under the influence, that left a woman in a coma.

The probable cause statement says 44-year-old Patrick Nelson has been booked into the Utah County Jail for one count of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation.

Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to a crash on Monday, March 22, on southbound I-15. The probable cause statement reads that “the driver that caused the crash,” Nelson, was booked into jail.

After Nelson was booked into jail, Utah Highway Patrol reports they learned one of the victims in the crash had “sustained injuries to her brain.” Court documents show medical professionals report the woman was in a coma, as of Tuesday, “with very little or no brain function.”

Because of the woman’s condition, the probable cause statement shows authorities have asked that Nelson’s charge be upgraded from a class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

There is no word yet on when Nelson is expected to appear in court.