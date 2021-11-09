Crash involving multiple semis closes part of I-15 in Weber County

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving multiple semi-trucks is causing major delays in Weber County for the late morning commute.

Southbound I-15 near 5600 S in Roy is closed while crews work to clear the crash.

The Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show what appears to be one semi-truck having crashed into the trailer of another.

The truck with the trailer appears to have crashed into the roadway barrier, as seen in this below photo from UDOT.

UHP shared the below photos with ABC4 from the scene of the crash.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.