Crash in Manti leaves one person dead

MANTI, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after a crash in Manti Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at 300 South Main Street around 6:20 a.m.

The driver was traveling southbound on Main Street in a Honda Accord when the car crossed over the center lane and the two left travel lanes.

The car then went over a curb, crashing into a large tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Law enforcement officials say they are investigating fatigue and drug abuse as possible causes for the crash.