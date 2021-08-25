Crash, hazardous materials cleanup causing delays on I-15 in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a semi is causing delays on I-15 in Weber County Wednesday afternoon. Crews are currently working to clear a hazardous materials spill in the area.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash on northbound I-15 is north of Riverdale Road in Ogden. The two right lanes of the highway are blocked.

Traffic can be seen backing up south of Riverdale Road along I-15. Those merging onto I-15 from I-84 are also experiencing back ups.

The crash is expected to be cleared around 1:45 p.m.

