UPDATE: Crash on I-15 in Salt Lake City cleared

MONDAY 8/2/2021 12:35 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The crash causing major delays on I-15 in Salt Lake City has been cleared.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Crews on I-215 near I-80 are working to clear a semi hanging from an overpass. This incident has closed the ramp, click here for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash delaying traffic on part of I-15 in Salt Lake City

MONDAY 8/2/2021 10:54 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crash is causing major delays in Salt Lake City along Interstate 15.

The right lanes of southbound I-15 at 700 S are closed due to the crash, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Authorities say a semi has jack-knifed and is blocking multiple lanes. No injuries have been reported, but the semi-truck is up on the jersey barrier.

UDOT is warning drivers to expect major delays in the area.

Traffic can be seen backing up toward 400 N along I-15. Traffic merging onto I-15 from I-80 also appears to be slowing down because of this crash.

Currently, UDOT reports the crash will not be cleared until 1:15 p.m. Monday.

