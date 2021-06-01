Crash closes two lanes of I-15 in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A crash is slowing down traffic near Clearfield along I-15.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Crews can be seen at the scene of the crash near milepost 335 at 200 South.
The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting that the two right lanes of I-15 northbound are closed. The incident is expected to be cleared around 2:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.