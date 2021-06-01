Crash closes two lanes of I-15 in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A crash is slowing down traffic near Clearfield along I-15.

Crews can be seen at the scene of the crash near milepost 335 at 200 South.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting that the two right lanes of I-15 northbound are closed. The incident is expected to be cleared around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

