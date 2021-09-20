UPDATE: Two children struck by car in Salt Lake City, investigation underway

MONDAY 9/20/2021 10:39 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two school-aged children were struck by a vehicle in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say they were called to the area of 1040 West 400 South for an auto-pedestrian crash just before 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found two children who had been struck by a car.

Both children were treated on scene before being taken in critical condition to the hospital by ambulance. Police say they are still working to notify the parents.

The involved driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4.

It is currently unclear what contributing factors lead to the incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 1000 West to 1040 West on 400 South. If you were in the area at the time of the crash or have home security footage of the incident, you are asked to contact police at 801-799-3000.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information and will update this story as details become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash closes Salt Lake City intersection along 400 South

MONDAY 9/20/2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a “serious traffic crash” in Salt Lake City that has closed portions of roadways in the western portion of the city.

Salt Lake City Police say the area near 1040 W 400 S will be closed for “several hours” as they investigate a serious traffic crash in the area that involved two people.

Both victims have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

The area near 1040 W 400 S will be closed for several hours as our CAR Team investigates a serious traffic crash involving two people. Both victims have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Please avoid the area.