Crash closes portion of I-80 near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are responding to a crash on I-80 near Park City that has closed part of the highway to start Thursday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash is westbound I-80, west of the Silver Creek Junction with Highway 40.

While it is unclear exactly what happened, UHP says the crash has caused injuries.

As of 6 a.m., westbound I-80 is closed at milepost 146. If you are driving in the area, officials ask that you use exit 146 to exit and rejoin I-80.

This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as details become available.