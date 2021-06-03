Crash with hazardous materials spill closes portion of Bangerter Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has closed down a portion of Bangerter Highway.

Northbound Bangerter at 7800 S in West Jordan is closed as of 1:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Authorities say a hazardous materials spill has occurred.

Emergency crews can be seen on scene near 7000 South.

UDOT traffic cameras show multiple fire trucks on scene. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Traffic can be seen backing up along Bangerter as vehicles exit at 7800 South.

UDOT is warning drivers to expect delays in the area and consider using an alternate route. The scene is expected to be cleared around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.