UPDATE: One killed in crash closing part of 5600 W in West Valley City

FRIDAY 6/25/2021 6:50 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead in a West Valley City crash that has closed part of 5600 W.

In the live look at the scene in the video player above, you can see crews investigating the scene.

It appears a passenger vehicle and an SUV were involved in the deadly crash.

The crash has closed 5600 W, in both directions, between eastbound SR-201 and 2400 S.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash may not be cleared until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

If you are traveling in the area, authorities ask that you seek an alternate route, such as Mountain View Corridor.

ABC4 has a crew on scene and is working to gather additional information. This story will be updated as details become available.

