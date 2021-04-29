Crash closes portion of 400 S. in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have closed a portion of the roadway under an I-15 overpass for a traffic accident.

Police say 400 South is closed to westbound traffic at 500 West as well as to eastbound traffic at 900 West.

Drivers using I-15 should exit at 600 South or 600 North. The community is asked to avoid the area.

Emergency crews can be seen responding to the scene, including at least two ambulances and multiple fire trucks.

ABC4 is working to gather more information and will update this story as details become available.