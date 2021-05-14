UPDATE: Woman dead after crashing into tree in West Valley City

FRIDAY 5/14/2021 7:15 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead following an early morning crash in West Valley City.

Police tell ABC4 the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday at 5400 West and 3500 South.

An unidentified woman was traveling westbound when she lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

According to West Valley City Police, the woman died on scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and the scene is expected to be cleared around 9 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., the westbound lanes in this area area closed, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

