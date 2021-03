WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash that is causing delays south of West Jordan.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports both directions of 9000 S are closed between 700 and 1300 W.

Traffic cameras, courtesy of UDOT, show numerous emergency vehicles on scene.

Authorities are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes.

Few details are available at this time; ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.