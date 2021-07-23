UPDATE: ‘Residual delays’ on I-15 near Orem cleared

FRIDAY 7/23/2021 2:29 p.m.
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The ‘residual delays’ caused by a crash involving two trucks near Orem have been cleared.
More details about the crash have not yet been released.
Scroll down for earlier information about the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY: Crash causing ‘residual delays’ on I-15 near Orem
FRIDAY 7/23/2021 1:36 p.m.
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An accident involving two trucks is causing major delays along I-15 in Utah County Friday afternoon.
Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4.com a pickup truck with two trailers lost control and rolled on I-15 southbound at Center Street in Orem.
The truck then hit a semi as it rolled.
The incident blocked multiple lanes as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the incident was cleared around 1:20 p.m., but residual delays remain in the area.
Traffic can be seen backing up toward S 500 E Street near Wing.
No additional details are available at this time.