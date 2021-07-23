UPDATE: ‘Residual delays’ on I-15 near Orem cleared

FRIDAY 7/23/2021 2:29 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The ‘residual delays’ caused by a crash involving two trucks near Orem have been cleared.

More details about the crash have not yet been released.

Scroll down for earlier information about the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash causing ‘residual delays’ on I-15 near Orem

FRIDAY 7/23/2021 1:36 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An accident involving two trucks is causing major delays along I-15 in Utah County Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4.com a pickup truck with two trailers lost control and rolled on I-15 southbound at Center Street in Orem.

The truck then hit a semi as it rolled.

The incident blocked multiple lanes as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the incident was cleared around 1:20 p.m., but residual delays remain in the area.

Traffic can be seen backing up toward S 500 E Street near Wing.

No additional details are available at this time.