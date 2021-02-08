UPDATE: Crash that caused I-15 delays cleared

MONDAY 2/8/2021 8:43 a.m.

Original Story: Crash causing delays on I-15 Monday morning

MONDAY 2/8/2021 6:59 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Salt Lake County is causing delays Monday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation shows the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. along northbound I-15 near the I-215 junction in Murray.

UDOT reports traffic is backing up from the the I-215 junction to about 9400 S.

Photos from UDOT cameras, which you can see below, show the delays with bumber to bumber traffic.

Traffic on the other side of the junction – either continuing north on I-15 or east and west on I-215 – does not appear to be encountering any delays.

UDOT is reporting the crash should be cleared shortly after 7 a.m.

Motorists also encountered major delays in the same area on Thursday.

There is no word yet on the cause of this incident. ABC4 will continue to provide updates on air and online as more details become available.