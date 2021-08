RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash along I-15 in Weber County is causing delays Tuesday morning.

The crash is located along northbound I-15 near milepost 339 north of Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

As of 6:27 a.m., the crash is blocking the two right lanes of the highway.

While details about the crash are limited, it appears two or three vehicles are involved based on traffic cameras in the area.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash is expected to be cleared around 6:45 a.m.