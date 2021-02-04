UPDATE: Crash that caused major delays on I-15 near Murray cleared

THURSDAY 2/4/2021 8:28 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – While the crash on I-15 near Murray that blocked three lanes of traffic has been cleared, motorists experienced a major delay Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up in the northbound lanes of I-15 following the crash.

No details about the crash are available at this time. ABC4 is working to gather more information.

THURSDAY 2/4/2021 8:12 a.m.

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 near Murray is causing significant delays Thursday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the three right lanes of northbound I-15 at milepost 299 near the I-215 junction are block as of about 7:40 a.m.

Traffic cameras provided by UDOT show traffic backing up in the northbound lanes of I-15 beyond milepost 295.66 to about the S Jordan Parkway.

Southbound traffic in the area also appears to be slowing down because of the crash.

Beyond the I-215 junction, traffic appears to return to normal travel times, according to UDOT.

UDOT is reporting the crash will be cleared around 9 a.m.

More information was not immediately available from law enforcement.