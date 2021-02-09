WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

UPDATE: Crash causing delays on Bangerter cleared

TUESDAY 2/9/2021 6:37 a.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that was causing delays on Bangerter Highway near Taylorsville has been cleared.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Traffic could be seen backing up to about 6200 S in West Jordan.

There is no word yet on the severity of the crash at this time.

Original Story: Crash causes delays on Bangerter near Taylorsville

TUESDAY 2/9/2021 6:17 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on Bangerter Highway is causing some delays in Salt Lake County as the Tuesday morning commute begins.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports that a vehicle rollover is slowing down northbound traffic on Bangerter near 4700 S in Taylorsville, closing the three left lanes.

UDOT cameras show traffic backing up to 6200 S in West Jordan.

According to UDOT, you can expect a delay of five to 15 minutes to get through the area.

The crash is expected to be cleared around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, motorists on I-15 encountered traffic delays as new ramp opened.

