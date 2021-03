WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash west of Kearns is blocking traffic on 5400 S this morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports a crash on eastbound 5400 S at 5800 W has closed eastbound travel off, but traffic is using the median. The left lane of westbound traffic is closed.

Traffic cameras show crews on scene of the crash.

While few details are available at this time, UDOT says the crash is estimated to be cleared around 11 a.m.