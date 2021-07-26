UPDATE: Crash blocking part of Mountain View Corridor cleared

MONDAY 7/26/2021 9:17 a.m.
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The crash blocking part of Mountain View Corridor has been cleared.
Three cars were involved in the crash after one of them ran a red light, South Jordan Police tell ABC4.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY: Crash blocking portion of Mountain View Corridor near Herriman
MONDAY 7/26/2021 7:42 a.m.
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash is blocking part of Mountain View Corridor.
The Utah Department of Transportation reports southbound Mountain View Corridor is closed at 11800 S while eastbound 12600 S is closed at Mountain View Corridor.
South Jordan Police tell ABC4 a car ran a red light, colliding with another. A third car was also hit.
No injuries have been reported.
The crash is expected to be cleared around 8:30 a.m.