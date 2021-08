SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash is blocking part of I-15 in South Salt Lake, causing Tuesday morning traffic delays.

While it is unclear exactly what has happened, the Utah Department of Transportation reports the center lanes of I-15 northbound near 3300 South are blocked. While the crash appears to be cleared, emergency crews remain on scene.

Traffic can be seen backing up along I-15 northbound as far south as 5000 South in Murray. The roadway is expected to be cleared around 8 a.m.