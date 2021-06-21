UPDATE: Crash blocking eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon cleared

MONDAY 6/21/2021 2:12 p.m.

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A crash blocking part of I-80 in Parleys Canyon has been cleared.

At around 1:30 p.m., a crash happened along eastbound I-80 about three miles east of the Mouth of Parleys Canyon.

While it is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved, UDOT cameras show a semi appears to have been involved in the crash.

MONDAY 6/21/2021 1:45 p.m.

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has blocking traffic near the Mouth of Parleys Canyon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash has closed the left lanes of eastbound I-80 at milepost 131, three miles east of the Mouth of Parleys Canyon.

While it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, traffic cameras show what appears to be a semi involved.

Traffic can be seen backing up along eastbound I-80 about a mile into the canyon.

