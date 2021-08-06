UPDATE: Crash blocking Bangerter Highway in WVC cleared

FRIDAY 8/6/2021 8:35 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The crash blocking two lanes of travel on southbound Bangerter Highway in West Valley City has been cleared.

Authorities have not yet released any details about the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash blocking 2 lanes of Bangerter in West Valley City

FRIDAY 8/6/2021 7:48 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash along Bangerter Highway is causing some delays in West Valley City.

The two left lanes of Bangerter at 2450 S and Lake Park Boulevard are blocked while emergency crews respond to the crash.

It appears just one vehicle is involved.

A vehicle can be seen turned sideways blocking the two lanes. Traffic appears to be moving through the area using the right-most lane and the shoulder.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash is expected to be cleared around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.