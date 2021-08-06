UPDATE: Crash blocking Bangerter Highway in WVC cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 8/6/2021 8:35 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The crash blocking two lanes of travel on southbound Bangerter Highway in West Valley City has been cleared.

Authorities have not yet released any details about the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash blocking 2 lanes of Bangerter in West Valley City

FRIDAY 8/6/2021 7:48 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash along Bangerter Highway is causing some delays in West Valley City.

The two left lanes of Bangerter at 2450 S and Lake Park Boulevard are blocked while emergency crews respond to the crash.

It appears just one vehicle is involved.

A vehicle can be seen turned sideways blocking the two lanes. Traffic appears to be moving through the area using the right-most lane and the shoulder.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash is expected to be cleared around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files