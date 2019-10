As you can guess, our Craig Wirth has found a lot of strange stories in his 50 years of TV. He found one from some old film in a box in the storeroom.

This Wouldn’t be the normal type of story Craig Wirth said he would cover. It’s a story of a prison riot, but not a normal prison riot.

“You will just have to see the film,” Craig Wirth said. “Its one of my favorite memories.”

What others are clicking on: