Cows believed to be shot with blunt tip arrow, Utah authorities investigating

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Southern Utah are investigating after a local rancher found their cows with abnormal round marks on them.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, two of the cows had wounds “consistent with a blunt tip arrow.”

The Sheriff’s Office says another cow had an open wound on its back with blood running from it. No exit wound was found.

The owner of the cows, which are located near Deep Creek and Webster’s Flat on Cedar Mountain, noticed the injuries on July 22.

Authorities shared the below photo of one of the injured cows. Viewer discretion is advised.

Courtesy Kane County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information that might help with this case, you are asked to contact Kane County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 435-644-2349.