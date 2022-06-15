DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – After being labeled inoperable over the weekend, Cowabunga Bay announced its reopening.

The announcement comes four days after a “severe building fire” on Saturday morning rendered the water park inoperable.

The fire took down the park’s phone lines leaving them with only email access that day.

Cowabunga did not disclose where exactly the fire happened.

In a Facebook post, the park expressed its excitement about the reopening:

“We are excited to announce that Cowabunga Bay will be open starting tomorrow, June 16th. We would to thank the City of Draper, all Fire Departments and staff, Draper Police Department, Servpro, Cook Electric, Lambson Plumbing, Ensign Engineering, US Foods and the Cowabunga Bay staff for all the hard work they have done in order for us to be able to reopen our doors. We would also like to thank our wonderful guests for their patience and all of their support during this ordeal.”

Cowabunga Bay is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.