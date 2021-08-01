COVID-19: Why are breakthrough cases happening?

MURRAY, Utah. (ABC4) — Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are popping up in Utah.

These are instances where a fully vaccinated person is diagnosed with COVID.

Dr. Taki May with Intermountain Healthcare said Utahns are hearing about these cases because they are unusual.

The CDC said less than 0.004% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 experienced a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization.

“We are ready because we have already dealt with this,” said May.

This is where the state was this time last year; trending in the wrong direction.

“The difference is that unfortunately, the stress of the pandemic did really hit health care providers in a significant way,” said May.

Many nurses are backing out of the profession either quitting or pursuing other passions.

New problems keep arising and this time it’s breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

“I think we are going to see the breakthrough increase and that’s just because viruses mutate,” said May. “It is part of what they are and that’s why we need the different flu shot every year.”

May said she knows someone who was treated with a breakthrough case at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital.

She mentioned however, it’s no time to sound the alarm.

“I think people need to change their mindset and recognize that we hear about the scary stuff because it is scary,” said May. “We don’t hear about the mundane stuff which is millions of people successfully vaccinated avoiding Covid.”

Out of the millions of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC said less than .001% have died from the virus.

The CDC added most of the breakthrough cases, about 74%, occurred among adults 65 or older.

However, May now says she has seen more young people wind up in her care with COVID that are unvaccinated.

“We really need the entire population to participate in the vaccination effort because that is how we stop the virus in its tracks.”

As it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic, the big push as May mentioned is for herd immunity.

Some counties are fairing better than others and May advises wearing a mask in all public places.