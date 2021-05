FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Medical officials are inviting Davis County residents to get vaccinated, Saturday.

According to Davis County Health, on May 1, there are just over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines available, and no appointments are required.

💥 COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Announcement💥 pic.twitter.com/apTTlTyhxK — Davis County Health (@DavisCountyHlth) April 30, 2021

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated are invited to head down to the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the clinic visit https://www.daviscountyutah.gov//health/covid-19.