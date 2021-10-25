COVID-19 testing site in St. George expands operation hours, adds travel lane

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The state’s only COVID-19 testing site in Southwestern Utah at Dixie Technical College is expanding its lanes and operation hours just in time for the holidays.

“We noticed we have a lot of people traveling, the holidays are coming up and we really wanted to make sure people are able to get that done as they are leaving the country, a lot of different countries have different requirements as you’re traveling and they need that negative test,” says Carolina Herrin, the Operations Director for Nomi Health.

Starting Monday, there’s a designated testing lane for those expecting to travel in the coming weeks the only other site like this is at the state’s health department in Salt Lake City.

“On average we do about 400-600 tests a day our travel lane in Salt Lake has done over 1,000 tests and we’ve barely been open for a month not even a full month, so we’re looking to have those numbers increase in St. George as well,” says Herrin.

The testing site is now open from 7 AM to 7 PM, seven days a week. Rapid molecular tests, PCR and rapid antigen tests are available.

“All Utah residents, you can get this service for free, we just need to know you have a boarding pass, or you’re traveling so any type of proof of that, proof of residency and it’s completely free,” says Herrin.

Anyone from out-of-state has to pay a $179 fee for the rapid PCR test, however standard PCR and rapid antigen tests are an option and free of charge.