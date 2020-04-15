COVID-19 testing initiative at SL Co. homeless resource centers after confirmed cases

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Salt Lake County say there will be a major COVID-19 testing initiative at the Men’s Resource Center in South Salt Lake and the Midvale Family Resource Center.

According to Salt Lake County all clients at the Men’s Resource center who are asymptomatic, are being tested for COVID-19. The testing comes as a follow-up after two positive COVID-19 tests the week before.

As results come back from the testings, individuals who tested positive will be taken to a Salt Lake County facility to recover in isolation, officials add.

Salt Lake County has partnered with the Resource Center operator, The Road Home, and are receiving medical team support from the State of Utah, Salt Lake County Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps, Fourth Street Clinic, the University of Utah Wellness Bus, and Intermountain Healthcare.

The Road Home will continue to work in partnership with the county and conduct daily screening to ensure that anyone showing symptoms in the days ahead is identified and treated in a timely manner.

