COVID-19 relief bill: When and how much? Calculate how much you’ll receive here

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utahns are banking on the $600 stimulus payments to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic because at this point they said something is better than nothing.

The rollout of the second round of stimulus checks, according to the US Treasury Department, should be a lot quicker than the last time around. They could take just about a week.

Once the checks get approval, they will start getting deposited into people’s bank accounts.

“I think it is a little low,” said Shea Curtis.

“It is better than nothing,” said Ariah Curtis.

“I think it is about time.” said Michael Carrig.

The COVID-19 relief bill stimulus checks will be into the bank accounts of millions of Americans including the groundskeeper at the Utah State Capito, Michael Carrig.

“More would be better, but $600 is better than nothing,” said Carrig. “A lot of people could use it.”

Carrig said he will use it to pay his rent.

The Curtis’ on the other hand wish the stimulus checks were more money.

“I mean a lot of people lost their jobs,” said Shea. “Six hundred dollars is not that much. It doesn’t even cover my rent.”

“Ultimately $600 doesn’t make much of a difference for a family whose head of household has lost a job,” said Ariah. “They can’t afford health insurance. They can barely afford groceries on that much money.”

As the bill stands Monday afternoon, individuals are eligible for the $600 checks if they make less than $75,000. and $1,200 for a married couple whose income is less than $150,000. About 6 in 10 people said they have suffered a financial setback due to the pandemic as of the end of November, according to a recent study from TransUnion. In that same study, 40 percent of households are banking on a stimulus check from the government.

“I do not think the government is supporting us enough,” said Ariah.

If you filed your taxes electronically you will get the money directly deposited into your bank account. It will take longer if you have not filed your 2019 taxes.

In this stimulus check each dependent, each child under 17 qualifies for $600. College students do not qualify and neither do adult dependents.

The second stimulus check allows for those who make over the threshold to get money but for each $100 over $75,000 they would get $5 less. The same goes for a couple who make over $150,000

Carrig said the struggle is every day.

“Every day it’s day-by-day,” said Carrig. “It’s hard when you don’t have money to pay for everything but you have to pay what you can. Food is first and go from there.”

In this 2nd round of COVID relief, those on social security will get access to the $600 checks as soon as everyone else does. If you would like to calculate how much money you will get from this stimulus check click here.

