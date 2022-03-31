LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – As of Thursday, March 31, Utah transitioned into what’s called a “steady state” response to COVID-19.

State health leaders say it’s due to a drop in covid cases.

While things may appear to be heading in the right direction, where does this leave people still experiencing COVID symptoms months after an infection?

ABC4 reporter Curtis Booker spoke with Travis Smith of Logan who says he still suffers from a heightened condition called Tachycardia where he experiences an elevated heart rate, and it happens at least once a day.

He describes it as feeling like “a rapid heartbeat, not all the time or an out-of-synch heartbeat.”

It’s a condition Travis Smith says he’s dealt with sparingly since he was 8 years old.

“I maybe had an episode once a twice a year,” Smith tells ABC4.

But now it happens much more often, Smith says his most recent diagnosis of COVID was in January of this year, he says it was after his original infection back in July of 2020 when he realized the severity of this issue.

From there things just got worse, he says one night in August of 2020 he woke in the middle of the night, and it felt like he was having a heart attack. “What I noticed after that initial episode was several episodes of tachycardia happening throughout the day,” says Smith.

Smith says originally doctors said it was just a condition he’d have to live with thanks to the COVID infection, eventually his cardiologist acknowledged what was happening “the cardiologist told me that the virus is known to do damage to the cardiovascular system and it’s something she was seeing an uprise in,” Smith tells ABC4.

Health leaders say the symptoms related to long COVID vary from person to person and by the different variants, doctors at Intermountain Healthcare say they are still studying the causes of long COVID, and about 10% of people between ages18 to 49 who contract COVID-19 will experience long COVID.

The chances rise up 22% for those aged 70 or older. As the state says they’re ready to move onto a more stable phase of the pandemic, Smith says he hopes long haulers aren’t forgotten.

When asked how he felt about the state’s new response to the ongoing issues related to COVID-19.

“It’s a little frustrating, to put it bluntly, we know what we’re dealing with, most of us were pretty healthy before COVID, I know I was, and my life has been upside down ever since,” says Smith.

Smith tells ABC4 he also still deals with fatigue and a slight cough he says he’s grateful for the community in the Utah COVID-19 long haulers group.

“Just having individuals who know to vent to and know what you’re going through is a game-changer,” says Smith.