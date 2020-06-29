OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bar owner in Ogden says he did everything right after one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19, but he says there isn’t enough direction from health departments on what business owners should do in his situation.

Jeff Carter owns the Rock Bottom in Ogden. Last Thursday, one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well of course I hate to have and employee or anyone test positive, but its kind of inevitable,” said Carter.

According to one guest, Carter left the bar open Thursday night, after that employee’s results came back positive. The guest brought their experience to Facebook and said no employees mentioned that someone in the establishment tested positive to customers.

According to Weber-Morgan Health Department leaders, individuals and businesses do not have to disclose when they or someone tests positive, but, the department encourages the infected person to let close contacts know.

“The health department instructed us that we can remain open until we get her test results back and even then, they considered her low-risk exposure,” said kitchen manager, Justin Barbe.

Carter said that the employee hadn’t been to work since last Tuesday, they all wear masks, and they spent the week deep cleaning and testing employees.

“When we found out we closed the bar down, we all went and got tested, so far everyone’s who got results back has come back negative,” said Carter.

Carter said he called the health department to see what the protocol is when an employee tests positive.

“Unfortunately, those are sporadic and erratic guidelines we’ve got no leadership from the top, so it’s kind of up to each state, each county, and each individual to do whatever they want to do, whatever they can do, or whatever they have to do,” said Carter.

Carter said he hopes to open July 9, but that’s dependent on the rest of the employees’ results. The Weber-Morgan health department ALSO encourages anyone who has been exposed to the virus, to self-isolate.

For more information on Weber-Morgan Health Department’s protocol, go to http://www.webermorganhealth.org/coronavirus/.