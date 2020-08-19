COVID-19 forces Utah girls’ soccer team into quarantine

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah high school girls’ soccer team is under quarantine after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

Cottonwood High School administrators sent a letter to the parents informing them that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the girls’ varsity soccer team.

The Salt Lake County Health Department investigated the circumstances and because the athlete recently played in a game, it determined that all staff and students with the team should quarantine through at least Sunday, August 23.

Cottonwood High varsity girls’ soccer team last played Murray High on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The team’s scheduled practices and games are also suspended until that date.

“Student and staff safety continues to be of paramount concern and I would remind you of the need to please not allow your child to come to school, practices or activities if they are feeling ill or are symptomatic in any way. If we are to be successful in continuing with our sports teams and in-person instruction, we need to be diligent in following prescribed health guidance,” Cottonwood High School Principal Terri Roylance said.

The health department is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing on Wednesday morning at the school’s parking lot to encourage family members and impacted children to get tested.

The department said those who test negative will be released from quarantine on Monday, August 24, and it will work with those who test positive to determine when they are no longer infectious and may leave isolation.

The Cottonwood High girls’ soccer team is the latest in a string of Utah high school teams that have had their seasons impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Administrators at Cyprus High School canceled its Friday night football game after two players tested positive for the virus. Bingham High School delayed the start of its football season when it canceled its season opener against Weber High School after three of its players also contracted the virus.