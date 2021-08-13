COVID-19 and back to school: How are parents, teachers preparing for the school year?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –  The school year is right around the corner and the rise in COVID-19 cases is causing concerns among parents and teachers alike.

The Utah Department of Health reported nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers throughout the state are preparing for the worst.

So what does this mean for parents, teachers, and especially, students?

ABC4 sat with President of the Utah PTA Stacey Mollinet to discuss how parents and teachers are preparing children for the rapidly approaching school year.

