Courts: ‘YouTuber’ arrested after uploading dash cam videos showing his own reckless driving

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Woods Cross man is facing several charges after troopers were informed he had uploaded multiple dash cam recordings showing his reckless driving on YouTube.

Arresting documents indicate Utah Highway Patrol received a complaint regarding a YouTuber by the name of SpaztasticTV, later identified as Matthew Mitchell, 27, had uploaded dashcam footage of himself driving recklessly.

During the course of the investigation, troopers watched the video (viewer discretion advised) dated April 12 in which the Mitchell’s dash cam is recording as he becomes agitated with a driver in front of him in the passing lane of I-15 in Davis County.

Troopers noted Mitchell is following an Impala at an unsafe distance and can be heard commenting at the other driver that if he accelerates one more time, he will “full throttle ram” him.

Mitchell then goes around the Impala to the right and swerves directly at the impala, while commenting he did it on purpose.

Mitchell then rapidly increases his speed as he changes several lanes back and forth, swerving around multiple vehicles.

Troopers said they discovered 16 other videos which show Mitchell in similar situations and reckless driving. Troopers saved the videos for evidence but noted as of June 8, most of them had been removed from his channel.

Trooper’s said Mitchell requested an attorney after he was arrested but prior to reading him his Miranda Rights. He was booked into the Davis County Jail.

Mitchell was arrested and is facing several traffic citations, criminal charges and infractions including reckless driving, speeding, failure to stay in one lane, following too close, improper passing, failure to signal, reckless endangerment, careless driving and HOV lane violation.

An adult background check for Mitchell shows several at-fault accidents and multiple traffic citations including using a handheld device while driving, failure to remain stopped at a railroad crossing, speeding (x3), failure to stay in one lane, improper passing causing an accident on the freeway, following too close (x3), traveling too fast for the conditions causing an accident and failure to report an accident with unattended vehicle.

*****The YouTube videos have very strong language. Links were provided for those wishing to watch them but they have not been edited*****

